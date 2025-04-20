Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday conducted a ground inspection of the Herbert Bandha Four-Lane Road project in Gorakhpur and approved projects worth more than Rs 700 crores aimed at enhancing connectivity in the region.

While addressing the gathering at the inspection event, CM Adityanath stated that improved road connectivity from Herbert Bandha to Mahesara via Domingarh and Madhopur will benefit both commuters and freight transport.

Also Read | Aadhaar-Based Biometric Verification for Exams: Staff Selection Commission Implements Aadhaar-Based Authentication for Its Recruitment Exams.

"Those who want to get from Herbert Bandha to Domingargh - previously, there was no system on the railway line; a person could not go from Herbert Bandha to Madhopur embankment... Now, a system is being made that, from Transport Nagar to Domingarh, there will be a four-lane road and then in Domingarh, a new railway overbridge is being constructed. After that, from Herbert Bandha, action will be taken to connect the Madhavpur embankment with a four-lane road to Maheshra. Then the entire road till Maheshra will get excellent four-lane connectivity from outside to Gorakhpur... This applies to passengers as well as freight vehicles," Adityanath said.

The planned four-lane road from Gorakpur's Rajghat Bridge to Domingarh will span approximately four kilometres and will be built at a cost of Rs 195 crore.

Also Read | Every Day New Corruption Cases of Previous AAP Government Are Surfacing, Says CM Rekha Gupta.

CM Yogi added that the second stretch from Domingarh to Mahesara via Madhopur will cover about ten kilometres with an estimated cost of Rs 380 crore. A railway overbridge in Domingarh will also be constructed at a cost of Rs 132 crore.

"For this, three big projects are being given...Gorakhpur Rajghat Bridge to Domaingar: A four-kilometre, four-lane road will be built for Rs 195 crore. Similarly, the Domingarh to Madhavpur embankment up to Maheshra, about a ten-kilometre road, will be built at a cost of about Rs 380 crore. In Domingargh, a railway overbridge will be constructed, which will cost Rs 132 crore," he added.

The CM said that these three projects, with a combined investment of over Rs 700 crore, aim to strengthen transportation and ease movement in and around Gorakhpur. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)