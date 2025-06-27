Gorakhpur (UP), Jun 27 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday conducted an extensive review of the preparations for President Droupadi Murmu's upcoming visit to the state's first AYUSH University in Pipri, Bhathat, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

The chief minister directed senior officials to ensure exceptional arrangements in terms of security, convenience and cleanliness for the president's visit so that the event becomes an unforgettable memory for her, the statement said.

President Murmu is scheduled to inaugurate the Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath AYUSH University on July 1.

Ahead of the inauguration, Adityanath conducted an aerial survey, on-site inspection and chaired a review meeting to assess the preparedness of the campus.

After surveying the premises from a helicopter, the chief minister first headed to the main pandal area upon landing at the helipad.

Senior officials and the vice chancellor of the university briefed him about the preparations underway for the inauguration ceremony.

He inspected the arrangements along the president's route within the AYUSH University campus, the site for the sapling plantation, the Swiss Cottage/safe house, main stage and audience gallery.

The chief minister also directed the vice chancellor and administrative officials to prepare a model of the AYUSH University for the president's review, showcasing academic buildings, OPD, IPD, OT, Panchakarma centre and other special features of the university.

Following the inspection, Adityanath chaired a review meeting at the university guest house to discuss the preparations related to the president's visit.

He emphasized that there should be absolutely no lapse in the security arrangements for the event. He called for strict attention to cleanliness across the entire premises, adding that any negligence in this regard would result in accountability.

The chief minister also suggested that a herbal plant should be planted by the president as part of the programme. Additionally, he emphasized that since the university belongs to the entire state, "Uttar Pradesh" must be included in its official name, the statement added.

