Deora (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 29 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a blistering attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress, accusing them of divisive politics and issuing statements supporting Pakistan in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Speaking at a gathering for the inauguration and laying of the foundation stone for various development projects in UP's Deoria district, Adityanath condemned SP leaders for their remarks, alleging they undermine national unity and shield Pakistan by deflecting blame for the attack.

Adityanath highlighted an SP leader's refusal to visit the family of Shubham Dwivedi, a Kanpur resident killed in the attack, noting the leader's claim that Dwivedi was not a member of SP.

"You have seen that after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, it has become very difficult to understand whether the statements are given by an SP leader or by a Pakistani spokesperson... When a reporter asked a Samajwadi Party leader why he hadn't gone to pay respects to one of the victims, Shubam Dwivedi from Kanpur, he said that he wasn't a member of the party," the UP CM said.

"The country has come together to condemn the attack, and these SP leaders have made such a remark," he added.

He further criticised another SP leader's remark that "Hindu has killed Hindu," stating, "By saying this, the SP leader has given a clean chit to Pakistan."

The Chief Minister accused the opposition of prioritising family interests and caste-based politics over national welfare.

"The previous government has given only diseases, caused unemployment by closing down the sugar mills, and caused riots. These people limited their thoughts to their family. They talk about the development of the caste, but when they come to power, they only work on the development of their family," he said, referring to the SP's tenure in the state.

He accused Congress as well as SP of crossing "all limits of appeasement" through divisive rhetoric, undermining the nation's resolve to combat terrorism.

Urging unity, Adityanath called for the country to rise above political differences and rally under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership to eradicate terrorism.

"Whenever there is divisive politics, the SP and Congress leaders will cross all limits of appeasement, just like they are doing now. The whole nation should unanimously condemn this incident, and under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, we should resolve to fight against and put an end to terror. There should be a limit where we rise above our political differences and think about the country and our people. But we can't hope for such a thing from them," Adityanath said.

The remarks come amid heightened national outrage over the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives, with the BJP intensifying its criticism of opposition parties' remarks over security lapses, among other things.

Earlier, Yogi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 501 development projects worth more than Rs 676 crores in UP's Deoria district and distributed acceptance letters and cheques to the beneficiaries of various schemes. (ANI)

