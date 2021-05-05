Lucknow, May 5 (PTI) In order to cater to the medical needs of non-COVID patients, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed on Wednesday that a hospital be set up in each district for such patients, the state government said in a statement.

Chairing a high-level meeting here, Adityanath said a dedicated hospital be made operational for the non-COVID patients, where high-level medical treatment can be given to the serious patients.

A panel of doctors be formed for tele-consultation with non-COVID patients and the responsibility for its smooth operation be fixed on the chief medical superintendent, he said.

The chief minister also said 25 per cent of the ambulances under the 108 service be reserved for the non-COVID patients.

He also directed that community kitchens should be started in every district for the poor and homeless, the statement said.

