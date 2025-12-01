Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 1 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday addressed public grievances and concerns during 'Janta Darshan' in Lucknow, where he met people from different parts of the district and personally listened to their issues.

During the public outreach event, the Chief Minister reviewed written applications submitted by citizens and assured them of timely assistance and resolution. He also interacted warmly with children present at the venue, addressing their concerns and encouraging them to actively participate in community development.

Earlier, on Sunday and even on November 18, CM Yogi Adityanath held a 'Janta Darshan' at the Gorakhnath Temple premises in Gorakhpur.

On November 16, CM Yogi Adityanath addressed public grievances and concerns during 'Janta Darshan' in Lucknow.

During the "Janta Darshan" meeting, CM Yogi met with women and children to listen to thier grievances, which were presented by the general public. He reviewed the written applications of several people and assured support and resolution.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday participated in the Pran Pratishtha and Aathman Bhandara at Siddha Baba Palnath Ashram in Jhajjar, Haryana and emphasised the significance of Sanatan culture, highlighting its role in shaping human evolution.

He highlighted the spiritual legacy of the Nath community and underscored that Sanatan culture, linking India's spiritual heritage, from Kailash's Shiva to Rameshwaram's temple, showcases the country's rich cultural tapestry.

On Sunday, the Chief Minister also held a review meeting in Sambhal, assessing ongoing development works and the law-and-order situation. He directed government and district officials to develop Sambhal in a phased manner, emphasising that the district's development is a key government priority, a release said.

In the first phase, he instructed officials to restore ancient pilgrimage sites and traditional wells. The second phase should focus on projects such as a museum and light-and-sound facilities. He also called for swift action on the construction of the District Court, jail, and PAC unit in Sambhal.

The Chief Minister reviewed the performance of several departments, including Revenue, Home, Justice, Charitable Works, PWD, Tourism-Culture, and Urban Development. (ANI)

