Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 1 (ANI): Reiterating the government's commitment towards public welfare, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath began the year by addressing the grievances of about 300 people during the 'Janata Darshan' organised on Sunday.

The Chief Minister assured the people of all support and proper redressal of their grievances. "The government will ensure that every issue is resolved quickly and satisfactorily," Yogi said, said a press release by Uttar Pradesh CMO.

The Chief Minister himself reached the complainants and heard their grievances, added the press release.

On the occasion, the CM assured that no girl child would be deprived of pursuing higher education due to financial constraints.

The CM gave the complainants assurances that no medical treatment would be discontinued because of a lack of funding for it.

Instructing to dispose of the matters related to revenue and police with complete disclosure, he said that injustice should not be done to anyone.

Earlier, the Chief Minister also offered prayers at the Guru Gorakshanath and paid obeisance at the samadhi of Guru Brahmalin Mahant Avedyanath. (ANI)

