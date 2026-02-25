Tokyo [Japan], February 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday met with Chairman and CEO, Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), Ishiguro Norihiko, in Tokyo to discuss the deepening industrial partnership and the expansion of Japanese business activities in Uttar Pradesh.

Yogi Adityanath in a post on X wrote, "Met with Mr ISHIGURO Norihiko, Chairman and CEO, Japan External Trade Organisation, in Tokyo today. Appreciated JETRO's continued engagement in strengthening Japan-India economic cooperation. Mr Norihiko noted that Japanese companies in India are keen to expand their activities in view of the excellent investment climate in the country, and acknowledged Uttar Pradesh as a strong growth engine driven by expanding infrastructure and industrial capacity. Reaffirmed Uttar Pradesh's commitment to robust law and order, a substantial land bank, fast track clearances and an investor-friendly policy framework, further deepening India-Japan industrial partnerships."

Also Read | Why Did Government Ban 30 OTT Platforms in India Including Ullu, MoodXVIP and Desiflix?.

In another post on X, Yogi wrote, "Land of the Rising Sun, in the Uttar Pradesh Investment Roadshow held in Japan today, meaningful conversations were held with renowned industry leaders, and they were invited to invest in the 'New Uttar Pradesh'. Today, 'New Uttar Pradesh' is no longer a BIMARU state; instead, it has emerged as a breakthrough in India's economy and is contributing to the country's development. Heartfelt gratitude to Her Excellency Ms Naghma Malik, Ambassador of India to Japan, along with her entire team, as well as the office bearers associated with India-Japan Business Coordination."

The Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday also held a meeting with Noriya Kaihara, Director, Executive Vice President, and Representative Executive Officer of Honda Motor Co, Ltd.

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Spark Wednesday Lottery Result of February 25 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Noriya Kaihara, while speaking to ANI, said, "Uttar Pradesh is the home of Honda Motor Company in automobiles as well as the byproducts. 30 per cent of the investment that we have made in India is in Uttar Pradesh. We see a lot of potential in Uttar Pradesh."

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the Uttar Pradesh Investment Roadshow in Tokyo on Wednesday, where he presented Uttar Pradesh as a global hub for skilled labour and a massive consumption market with a population of 250 million. The Minister noted that consistent policy reforms over the last nine years have turned the state into a premier global investment hub. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)