Guwahati, February 25: The Nagaland State Lottery’s Dear Spark Wednesday weekly lottery draw of today, February 25, is a highlight of the weekly “Lottery Sambad” schedule. The draw is held every Wednesday at 1 PM at PR Hill Junction in Nagaland’s Kohima. For today’s Dear Spark Wednesday weekly lottery, participants are vying for a life changing first prize of INR 1 crore, with the ticket priced affordably at just INR 6. Organised by the Nagaland State Lottery Department, the Dear Spark Wednesday lottery draw is among the most sought after weekly lotteries. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of Nagaland’s Dear Spark Wednesday weekly lottery.

As a government authorised scheme, the Dear Spark Wednesday weekly lottery draw is highly popular for its transparency and legitimacy. Winners are required to present their original, unaltered tickets along with valid identification to claim their rewards within the official timeframe. Nagaland lottery players can verify their winning numbers and detailed results online. The results of today’s lucky draw can be checked on websites such as nagalandlotteries.com, lotterysambad.com, and nagalandlotterysambad.com. Punjab State Dear Holi Bumper 2026 Lottery: Result Date, Ticket Price, Live Streaming and Prize Details.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Spark Wednesday Weekly Lottery Here

Nagaland lottery players can also watch the online telecast of the Dear Spark Wednesday weekly lottery to get live updates about the results and winning numbers. Those following the Nagaland State Lottery can use keywords such as “Nagaland State Lottery Result Today”, “Dear Spark Wednesday 1 PM”, “Lottery Sambad Today”, “Dear Lottery Result 25.02.2026” and “1 Crore Lottery Winner List” while looking for Nagaland lottery results online. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Shine Tuesday Lottery Result of February 24 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

The “Dear” series remains one of the most accessible and popular government authorised lottery schemes in the country. Official results of the Dear Spark Wednesday weekly lottery will be published shortly after the draw concludes, appearing on the Nagaland State Lotteries website and distributed via the “Lottery Sambad” gazette. Authorities have advised all participants to cross check their ticket numbers carefully against the official PDF to ensure accuracy.

