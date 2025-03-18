Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reacted to PM Narendra Modi's speech in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. PM Modi had heaped praise on Mahakumbh and stated that the 'grandeur of Mahakumbh reflects nation's awakening consciousness.'

CM Yogi shared the video of PM Modi hailing Mahakumbh in Parliament on his official 'X' handle saying, "The clean, safe, well-organized and historic organization of the Mahayagya of unity 'Mahakumbh-2025, Prayagraj', which took place under the successful guidance of the respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, has given the soulful message of 'One India-Best India-All-Inclusive India' as well as 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' to the whole world. 'Faith' can be a means of livelihood, 'culture' can become a factor in the prosperity of the nation, Maha Kumbh-2025, Prayagraj has also presented this example. Congratulations to all the people associated with the organization of Maha Kumbh-2025, Prayagraj and heartfelt gratitude to the respected Prime Minister,"

Also Read | Security Scare at Vaishno Devi Shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi, Woman Pilgrim From Delhi Arrested With Loaded Pistol.

Earlier speaking in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi commended the successful organisation of the MahaKumbh in Prayagraj, attributing its success to the dedication of the public, administration, and devotees across the country and highlighted the collective efforts that contributed to the grand event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep gratitude towards the people of Uttar Pradesh and Prayagraj for their efforts in hosting the event, calling the Maha Kumbh a symbol of India's growing national consciousness.

Also Read | 'Chhaava Movie Sparked Anger Against Aurangzeb': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Speaks on Nagpur Violence in Assembly, Says 'Won't Spare Anyone Indulging in Riots’.

"I am here to make a statement on the MahaKumbh held in Prayagraj. I want to thank the public and administration for the successful organisation of the MahaKumbh. The success of the MahaKumbh is the result of the efforts of various people. I want to thank everyone: the country's devotees, the public of UP, especially the people of Prayagraj. We all know that strenuous efforts took place to bring Ganga to earth; similar efforts have been taken to hold the grand Mahakumbh," said PM Modi.

"The whole world has witnessed the great glory of Bharat through the Mahakumbh. This is because of the contribution of the country's people. This Mahakumbh was inspired by the faith of the people, for the determination of the people. In this Mahakumbh, we saw the greatness of the awakening of our national consciousness," he added.

The Mahakumbh 2025 was organised in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj between January 13 to February 26 this year. As per the official data released by the Uttar Pradesh government, close to 70 crore devotees from all the parts of the world came to take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)