Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath on Thursday inaugurated the KDSG Super-Speciality Hospital in Greater Noida and congratulated the institution for its initiative in strengthening healthcare services.

The Chief Minister said that the healthcare sector in the country has seen significant progress under the leadership of Narendra Modi.

"I congratulate you on behalf of the state government for this KDSG Super-Specialty Hospital and extend my best wishes. Today, PM Modi has done a lot in the field of healthcare, and every sector is touching new heights of development. That should be our effort as well. Your group has initiated a new effort in this direction," Yogi Adityanath said.

Highlighting the expansion of healthcare infrastructure, the Chief Minister said that before 2014 only six All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) were functioning in the country, while several new institutes have been established in recent years.

"Until 2014, only six AIIMS in India were functioning with great difficulty, and today, as a result of the initiatives taken by PM Modi, 23 AIIMS are operating across the country to provide world-class health facilities and the best health services," he added.

Earlier, on March 4, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister expressed happiness over the joyful atmosphere brought on the occasion of Holi, highlighting how such a festival is bringing in joy and enthusiasm while the world is in disarray.

Addressing the Lord Narasimha Shobha Yatra, the CM praised the "strong leadership" in India. "We are celebrating this festival of Holi in India at a time when the entire world is in disarray, unrest, and an atmosphere of anarchy. But India, under its (PM Modi's) great leadership, is enjoying this festival with joy and enthusiasm", emphasising that there is no fear, anarchy, or distrust.

He also extended heartfelt greetings to the people, describing the festival as a symbol of India's "thousand-year-old legacy" being preserved and carried forward by the current generation with renewed energy. (ANI)

