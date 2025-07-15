Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday interacted with the 2008 and 2010 batches of the Provincial Civil Services (PCS) officials who have recently been promoted to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

Earlier in the day, the 'One District, One River' campaign, launched by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, was reported to have started gaining momentum across the state, with visible outcomes emerging from various districts.

A key focus of the initiative, reviving extinct rivers, is showing promising results, reflecting the deep cultural reverence India holds for rivers, not just as water bodies, but as life-giving entities.

In this spirit, Pili Nadi, a tributary of the Gomti River in Jaunpur, has been revived through a collective public effort. Once choked and forgotten, the river is now flowing once again, gradually regaining its original form. Saplings have been planted along its banks to maintain ecological balance and provide long-term benefits to farmers by enhancing soil fertility and water availability, a release said on Tuesday.

According to the release, Jaunpur District Magistrate Dinesh Chandra Singh highlighted that, under the leadership of CM Yogi and the One District, One River initiative, the restoration of Pili Nadi has emerged as a model public movement.

The 61.2 km-long river, with 43 km flowing through Jaunpur, originates from Dehuna village in Badlapur tehsil and meanders through villages such as Bhalua, Khanpur, Bahur, Sirikna, and Rampur before merging into the Gomti River near Belwan.

From a cultural perspective, Pili Nadi holds a deep connection with Jaunpur's identity.

As part of the revival campaign held from June 11 to July 2, a 25-km stretch of the river was rejuvenated through community participation and awareness. (ANI)

