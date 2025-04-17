Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 17 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the presentation by the Medical Education Department in Lucknow on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak and officials of the concerned department were also present at the meeting.

He also held a meeting regarding the presentation of the Charitable Works Department. In the meeting, Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh and officials were present.

Earlier today, CM Yogi held a Janta Darshan at his official residence at 5 Kalidas Marg in Lucknow, where he directly heard public grievances and issued prompt instructions to officials for their resolution.

The Janta Darshan was attended by the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh, the Principal Secretary (Home), the Director General of Police (DGP), and senior officials from key departments.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone for the 'largest' night shelter in eastern Uttar Pradesh at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Gorakhpur on April 18, the Chief Minister's Office said.

The upcoming shelter, designed to accommodate up to 500 individuals, will cost Rs 44 crore to build. The Power Grid Corporation of India is supporting the construction as part of its corporate social responsibility initiative.

CM Yogi will officially kick off the project by performing the ground-breaking ceremony, the statement added. This facility aims to benefit patients and their attendants who travel from far-flung areas for treatment at AIIMS Gorakhpur. (ANI)

