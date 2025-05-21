Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 21 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday held a review meeting with the Backward Classes Welfare Department and the Disabled Empowerment Department at his official residence in Lucknow, focusing on welfare and empowerment initiatives.

The Chief Minister reviews the progress of ongoing schemes to ensure timely implementation of welfare programmes.

He also emphasised transparency, efficiency, and the need for departments to work in coordination, underscoring his administration's focus on inclusive and responsive governance.

Reflecting this broader vision of safeguarding societal values and public welfare, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday described Operation Sindoor as a symbol of India's self-respect, the honour of the 'sindoor' worn by Indian women, and a guarantee of safety for future generations. He made these remarks while addressing the Silver Jubilee Celebration of KNS Hospital in Lucknow.

At an event, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Operation Sindoor is a symbol of India's self-respect, honour of 'sindoor' of the women of India and guarantee of the safety of the coming generations. Pakistan and its supporters were doing anything they wanted. But to protect its 'aan-baan-shaan', India did what PM Narendra Modi had assured the citizens of the country..."

He further said that India is a symbol of the culture, which will always be a guide and ray of hope for humanity, and Pakistan is a distortion whose fate is to die and to rot.

"India is a symbol of the culture which will always be a guide and ray of hope for humanity, for the world. Pakistan is a distortion whose fate is to die, whose fate is to rot, whether it dies in the hands of India or dies due to the actions of terrorists they themselves nurture, it is certain. What is written in their destiny will definitely happen," Adityanath added.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sudhanshu Trivedi and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also attended the Silver Jubilee Celebration of KNS Hospital.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in the foundation laying ceremony of various development projects worth Rs 724 crore in Kasganj district.

Speaking at the event, CM Yogi lauded the strength of the Indian Army under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"Under Prime Minister Modi's guidance, India's brave soldiers have defeated Pakistan. If we did not have a strong army, how would the people of the country have remained safe in the presence of enemies like Pakistan? Pakistan is pleading with the world to spare it once. This is because, under Prime Minister Modi's leadership in the last 10 years, work has been done to modernise and strengthen the army. Continuous efforts have been made, and this is the reason why the Indian Army is always ready to face any enemy. If the enemy dares to do something, then the Indian Army has the full capability to enter its home, kill, and destroy it," CM Yogi said. (ANI)

