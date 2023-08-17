Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 17 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday instructed the officials to take strict action against those occupying lands and properties illegally and not to spare anyone who oppresses under any circumstances, said officials.

It should be ensured that no goons, mafia, or criminals can occupy the land illegally. In criminal cases, the accused should be arrested by registering an FIR, the officials added.

The Chief Minister was hearing the grievances of 220 people at the Janata Darshan. He directed the officers to address their grievances with utmost sensitivity, ensuring prompt resolution of their complaints, said officials.

According to the officials, the Chief Minister listened to the problems of people from different districts of the state and referred their prayer letters to the concerned authorities for quick and satisfactory disposal of grievances and assured people that the government is determined to resolve the problems of every victim.

CM Yogi assured to provide full help in the treatment to all those seeking financial from the government. Handing over their applications to the officials, he directed that the process of cost estimation related to treatment should be made available to the government as soon as possible, said officials. (ANI)

