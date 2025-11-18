UP CM Yogi Adityanath fills out the enumeration form for the SIR (Photo/Gorakhnath Temple Administration)

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): Amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in 12 States and Union Territories, including Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday filled out the enumeration form and handed it over to the officials for further action.

CM Yogi filled the SIR form in his constituency, Gorakhpur.

In an X post, Yogi Adityanath appealed to the electors in the state to fill the enumeration form, calling verified voters the "foundation of a strong democracy."

"'Verified Voters' are the foundation of a strong democracy. Today, under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), I personally filled out and provided my enumeration form in Gorakhpur. All of you must fill out the SIR form. This small effort of yours will strengthen India's democracy," he wrote.

The nationwide SIR Phase II is currently being conducted in Andaman and Nicobar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, after the successful completion of the first phase in Bihar.

The Enumeration Phase, which began on November 4, 2025, and continues till December 4, 2025. The final elector's list is scheduled to be published on February 7, 2026.

Meanwhile, after State General Secretary (Organisation), Dharampal Singh, addressed the organisational meeting held for the SIR exercise along with MLAs, BLA-1, and mandal presidents in Ghaziabad and Saharanpur, State BJP President Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary addressed a meeting on the SIR exercise in Moradabad on Monday.

Earlier on Sunday, Defence Minister and three-time Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh filled the enumeration form and handed it over to SDM Sadar Manoj Singh for further action.

According to the November 17 bulletin by the Election Commission of India (ECI), a total of 50,11,75,907 enumeration forms (98.32 per cent) have been distributed, while 4,42,64,069 forms have been digitised.

In Uttar Pradesh, 15,27,32,201 forms have been distributed to the 15,44,30,092 electors, as of October 27. A total of 19,57,407 enumeration forms have been digitised. (ANI)

