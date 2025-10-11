Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 11 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday highlighted the state government's initiative to promote traditional enterprises, shedding light on the 'One District One Product' scheme aimed at promoting the development of Bhadohi.

"In continuation of the efforts initiated to promote traditional enterprises, we launched our 'One District One Product' scheme in 2018. Keeping in mind the US tariff, the Indian government has started entering into free trade agreements with various countries worldwide...This is a government scheme aimed at promoting the development of Bhadohi," CM Yogi said.

Speaking at the 49th edition of the India Carpet Expo and the fourth edition of the Bhadohi Carpet Expo, the CM said that the Bhadohi cluster was a major hub of carpet manufacturing in the country.

Throwing light on the India Carpet Expo being organised for the last four years, the CM said that the program had taken the country forward by inviting foreign buyers to facilitate the export of handmade carpets, further stating that more than 88 countries were expected to attend the event this year.

"The Bhadohi cluster is a major hub of carpet manufacturing in the country..India Carpet Expo has been organised continuously for the last 4 years, and this program is being successfully taken forward by inviting foreign buyers to facilitate the export of handmade carpets... More than 300 buyers from 88 countries are expected to attend this year..." he further added.

A day earlier, the CM remembered Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on the latter's third death anniversary.

"Humble tribute to former Defence Minister, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, 'Padma Vibhushan' Mulayam Singh Yadav on his death anniversary!", CM Adityanath posted on X in Hindi.

Mulayam Singh Yadav founded the Samajwadi Party. He died on October 10, 2022, at the age of 82. He was elected 10 times to the Uttar Pradesh assembly and seven times to the Lok Sabha and was popularly known as 'Netaji'. He was conferred the Padma Vibhushan posthumously by President Droupadi Murmu. (ANI)

