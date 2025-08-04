Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 4 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday laid the foundation stone for the Integrated Township project worth over Rs 2,517 crore in Meerut under the Chief Minister Urban Expansion/New City Promotion Scheme.

While addressing the public, CM Yogi said, "Today, Meerut is recognised by the 12-lane express highway, today Meerut is recognised by the rapid rail... Now Meerut is recognised for sports goods under the One District One Product scheme..."

CM Yogi performed the Bhoomi Pujan of the Integrated Township project, spread across 295 hectares, marking a new chapter in Meerut's development journey.

This project, located near the Rapid Rail corridor, aims to offer affordable and sustainable housing to residents of the National Capital Region (NCR). The project is designed to transform Meerut into a modern hub of residential, industrial, and commercial infrastructure.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also extended financial assistance to young entrepreneurs, self-help groups, and housing scheme beneficiaries, taking a significant step toward their empowerment.

The Chief Minister dedicated the ambitious township project in Meerut to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, naming it 'Atal Shatabdi'.

CM Yogi said the township will reshape Meerut's urban landscape with integrated residential, industrial, and commercial facilities, along with schools, technical institutes, and medical colleges. The project is expected to generate employment for lakhs and establish Meerut as a new hub of development.

Furthermore, Yogi Adityanath also launched a sharp attack on opposition parties over the Malegaon blast case. He accused Congress and the Samajwadi Party of repeatedly conspiring against nationalists and falsely implicating innocent Hindus, while shielding actual terrorists. "Today, these very parties are questioning the credibility of the country's constitutional institutions," he said, adding, "Will Congress ever apologise to the nation for its misdeeds?"

Chief Minister Yogi further said that the politics of Congress and SP have long been centred on casteism, communal riots, and appeasement of mafias. (ANI)

