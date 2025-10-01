Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India] October 1 (ANI): On the occasion of Maha Navami, the ninth day of Sharadiya Navratri, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed the traditional Kanya Pujan at the Gorkhnath Temple in Gorakhpur on Wednesday.

During the ceremony, CM Yogi Adityanath paid homage to the divine forms of young girls, symbolising the goddess, by applying a tilak (vermilion) on their foreheads, presenting them with flower garlands, and offering them a chunri (a traditional scarf). CM Yogi also washed the feet of the young girls with water. Additionally, the Chief Minister gifted presents to all the girls.

Also Read | Dry Day List October 2025: When Will Bars and Liquor Shop Remain Shut? Check Full List of Dry Days in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Bengaluru and Other Cities.

The Chief Minister extended his greetings to everyone on this auspicious occasion and highlighted the role of Matru Shakti and Nari Shakti in instilling new inspiration.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "On the ninth day of Shardiya Navratri, with the puja of Maa Bhagwati today, kanya pujan was done here. As per the tradition of Sanatan Dharma of Bharat, this festival of Matru Shakti and Nari Shakti instils new inspiration. On this occasion, I extend greetings to everyone..."

Also Read | RBI MPC Meeting: Reserve Bank of India Sticks to 'Neutral' Policy Stance, Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged at 5.5%.

Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is a Hindu festival celebrating Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known collectively as Navdurga.

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur. Hindu mythology holds that the goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees.

In 2025, Durga Puja begins on September 28 (Shashthi) and concludes on October 2 (Vijayadashami).

Hindus observe four Navratris throughout the year, but only two- Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri -- are widely celebrated, as they coincide with the changing of the seasons. In India, Navratri is celebrated in various forms and traditions. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)