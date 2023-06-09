Lucknow,(Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 9 (ANI): Taking cognizance of the untimely death of tigers at Dudhwa National Park in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur in the last few days, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Two to three tigers have reportedly died at the National Park in the last few days, prompting authorities to launch an investigation to ascertain the exact reason behind it.

Also Read | Patna Road Accident: Six Killed, Four Injured After Mini Truck Overturns on Two E-Rickshaws at Bakhtiyarpur.

According to an official statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office, CM Yogi on Thursday directed officials to conduct an investigation into the untimely deaths of big cats and sought a detailed report on the same.

"CM Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the news of the death of tigers in Dudhwa National Park and instructs the Forest Minister, Additional Chief Secretary of Forest, and other officers of the Forest Department to immediately go to Dudhwa National Park and conduct a detailed investigation and submit the report," the statement said. (ANI)

Also Read | Job Loss Fear: Modi Government Will Regulate AI, Other Tech From Perspective of Harm It Can Inflict on Users, Says MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)