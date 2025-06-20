Mathura (UP), Jun 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Rai took out a padyatra here on Friday with a pledge to purify River Yamuna and also handed over a memorandum to officials of the Municipal Corporation.

Congress leaders and workers including former MLA Pradeep Mathur were present with him in the padyatra.

Rai said the Congress has sounded the bugle from the banks of Yamuna for the purification of the river and is determined to clean it.

He said, "We will definitely fulfil this pledge and the Congress workers are working among the people by hitting the streets. We will definitely move forward."

In response to a question, he accused the BJP of doing nothing despite promising in the Delhi elections to clean the Yamuna.

Rai said, "The BJP disappeared after organising a one-day event. If you don't believe it, go and see for yourself how much cleaning has been done in the Yamuna. After that day, even the machines brought for cleaning the Yamuna are not visible."

He expressed support for the people opposing the proposed corridor in Vrindavan. He also accused the government of forcibly taking land from people in Varanasi for the corridor.

