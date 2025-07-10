Lucknow, Jul 10 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad has taken custody of Jalaluddin and his aide Nasreen to uncover the full extent of their alleged religious conversion racket, trace illegal funding channels, and identify benami properties, officials said on Thursday.

Additional Director General (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash told reporters that "the gang's money trail, its spread across various regions, and how illegally acquired assets were used or legitimised will be investigated".

Action under the Gangsters Act and demolition of such properties will also be pursued, he said.

Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Wednesday secured a week-long custody of Jalaluddin alias Chhangur Baba and his associate Neetu alias Nasreen.

Four people had been arrested in connection with the case. While Chhangur Baba and Nasreen were arrested last Saturday, two other co-accused, Naveen alias Jamaluddin and Jalaluddin's son Mehboob, were arrested in April.

Yash, when asked how many conversions had taken place through this racket, said that since the gang had allegedly operated for over 15 years, the scale is likely to be significant. However, it was premature to state a precise number until the investigation is completed, he said.

Responding to a question on why only four people had been arrested when nine names have surfaced in the case, the police officer said arrests are made only after sufficient evidence is collected against each individual.

"The ATS has already arrested those against whom solid evidence was available," he said.

On reports linking Jalaluddin with mafia-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who died last year, Yash said all such connections were being verified and no formal statement would be issued until confirmed.

On the involvement of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Yash confirmed that the agency has requested a copy of the FIR from the ATS. "At this stage, we have no further information regarding a money laundering investigation from the police headquarters," he said.

Investigators allege that the racket targeted poor labourers, widows, and vulnerable individuals, who were allegedly coerced, misled with financial incentives, or manipulated through marriage proposals.

The case, registered at the ATS police station in Gomtinagar, Lucknow, includes charges under BNS Sections 121A (waging war against the state), 153A (promoting enmity), 417 (cheating), 420 (fraud), and provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, 2021.

