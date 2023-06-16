Ballia (UP), Jun 16 (PTI) A court here on Friday acquitted 19 people, including Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh minister Narad Rai for lack of evidence in a 13-year-old case of obstructing traffic.

Rai was an MLA from Ballia from 2002 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2017.

Also Read | CBI Court Acquits Accused in Karnataka College Student Rape, Murder Case After 11 Years.

According to the prosecution, on April 2, 2010, Prabhakar Tiwari, then in charge of Ballia Kotwali police station, lodged a case against 19 people, including Rai, for allegedly obstructing traffic.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Railway Staffer Killed While Shunting Trains in Western Railway's Carriage Repair Workshop in Lower Parel.

It was alleged that the accused took out a procession at the district headquarters, raising slogans against the state government and blocking the road.

Advocate Tribhuvan Nath Yadav said that on Friday the court of Additional Judicial Magistrate Tapasya Tripathi after hearing the arguments of both sides, acquitted the 19 accused, including Rai, for lack of evidence.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)