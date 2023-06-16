Mumbai, June 16: A 44-year-old staffer died while shunting trains in Western Railway's Carriage Repair Workshop in Mumbai's Lower Parel area, an official said on Friday. The incident took place at 11:15 pm on Thursday and the deceased has been identified as senior pointsman Kasim Shaikh, he said.

"It is an unusual occurrence. Shaikh was shunting trains when he was hit by coaches reversing on another track," a spokesperson said. Mira Road Horror Killing: Thane Court Extends Custody of Accused Manoj Sane Till June 22.

Other officials claimed he was "careless" during the shunting operation and got fatally hit.

