Ballia (UP), Nov 23 (PTI) BJP leader and former minister Anand Swaroop Shukla along with four other accused has been asked to surrender before a court here on Thursday in connection with an attempt to murder of a student leader.

Special Judge Hussain Ahmed Ansari passed the order on Tuesday, student leader Sudhir Ojha's counsel Dinesh Tiwari said on Wednesday

Also Read | West Bengal: TMC MLA Abdul Karim Chowdhury Under Fire for Questioning CM Mamata Banerjee's Poor Attendance in Assembly.

On January 15, 2013, Ojha was attacked with a knife in Satish Chandra Mahavidyalaya of Kotwali area of Ballia city.PTI COR SAB

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)