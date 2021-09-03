Sultanpur (UP), Sep 3 (PTI) A special court in Uttar Pradesh on Friday issued bailable warrants against former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas and another person for non-appearance in a case of model code violation during the 2014 parliamentary elections.

Taking strong view of the non-appearance of any counsel on behalf of Vishwas and co-accused Ajay Singh, judge P K Jayant of the special MP-MLA court here issued the warrants and posted the matter for further hearing on September 10, government counsel Vaibhav Pandey said.

During the hearing in the case on Friday, the counsels of other accused appeared but no one turned up on behalf of Vishwas and Ajay Singh.

The case under charges of model code violation and others was registered at Gauriganj police station against AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others who had come to campaign for Vishwas who was the party's candidate in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

The police had filed a charge sheet against Kejriwal, Vishwas, Harikrishna, Rakesh Tiwari, Ajay Singh and Bablu Tiwari in the case.

Kejriwal and Vishwas had filed a petition in the Supreme Court which granted them exemption from appearance in the case till further orders. This petition has been pending in the Supreme Court for almost six years.

Government counsel Pandey said September 7 has been fixed for the next hearing on the matter in the Supreme Court.

