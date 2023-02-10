Lucknow, Feb 9 (PTI) A district court on Thursday held that a civil suit seeking possession of Lord Shesh Nagesh Teelshwar Mahadev Mandir situated along the Gomti river in the city is maintainable for hearing before the civil judge.

Additional district judge Prafulla Kamal ordered the case file to the civil judge (senior division) south for adjudicating the issues regarding possession of the temple in accordance with law.

Kamal passed the order after rejecting the revision petition filed by the Sunni Central Waqf Board pleading that the suit was time barred under the Right to Worship Act, 1991.

The judge, however, upheld the order passed by the civil judge (senior division) south on September 25, 2017 whereby the lower court had already said that the suit in question was maintainable to be decided on merit.

In 2013, this civil suit was filed alleging that persons of a particular community were damaging the temple.

The plaintiff had demanded possession of the temple place and also sought permission to worship there.

