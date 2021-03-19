Lucknow, Mar 19 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court Friday declined to quash a charge sheet filed in the 'monument scam' that allegedly took place between 2007 and 2011.

It, however, permitted the petitioners to raise their plea against prosecution sanction during trial proceedings .

A Lucknow bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh passed the order on the petition moved by Ajai Kumar and others.

Besides the charge sheet , the petitioners also sought quashing of the summoning order passed by MPMLA court Lucknow .

Opposing the plea, additional government advocate Rao Narendra Singh argued that the scam volume was about Rs 42 crore and also claimed names of some ministers too figured in the case.

Earlier, an FIR was filed in the Gomit Nagar police station here in connection with irregularities in purchase of stones and construction and corruption in construction of monuments in Lucknow and Noida between 2007 and 2011. The charge sheet was sent to the MP-MLA court on October 15, 2020, on which the court had summoned the accused for trial after taking cognizance.

