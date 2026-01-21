Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): A microlight aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) carrying two crew members made an emergency landing around noon on Wednesday during a training mission in Prayagraj district, an official said.

PRO Defence, Prayagraj, Wing Commander Debartho Dhar said both crew members on board the microlight aircraft are safe.

Speaking to ANI, Dhar said, "Around 12 noon today, a microlight aircraft of the IAF with two crew, which was on a training mission, conducted an emergency landing. The two crew are safe, and a court of inquiry has been ordered."

A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the circumstances that led to the emergency landing. (ANI)

