Lucknow, Jul 19 (PTI) The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court has quashed the criminal proceedings against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh initiated for violating prohibitory orders issued by the local administration.

A bench of Justice D K Singh passed the order on the petition moved by Singh.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Over 500 Workers of NSUI, Student Wing of Congress, Likely To Join BJP Ahead of Polls.

He was booked under section 188 of the IPC (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) at Ram Janm Bhumi Police Station in Ayodhya in 2014.

Later, the police filed charge sheet in the matter and Singh had a summons issued against him by a judicial magistrate.

Also Read | Jharkhand Shocker: Specially-Abled Youth Thrashed, Burnt With Hot Iron at School in Dhanbad.

Singh is BJP MP from Kaiserganj seat.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)