Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 31 (ANI): Amid the ongoing Nautapa, devotees are thronging Ram Ki Paidi in Ayodhya, finding respite from the scorching heat while fulfilling their spiritual aspirations.

The 'Nautapa' refers to the nine hottest days of peak summer.

The cleanliness and maintenance of Ram Ki Paidi are being meticulously managed to ensure the health and comfort of the devotees, making it a popular spot during this intense summer period.

Sanjay Tripathi, Executive Engineer of the Saryu Project, shared, "Ram Ki Paidi has been created for the joy and convenience of devotees, especially for their bathing rituals. It undergoes thorough cleaning twice daily, in the morning and evening, to ensure no inconvenience is caused to the visitors. Unlike earlier times when incidents were reported due to the absence of a proper channel, the situation has significantly improved. Now, devotees bathe safely at Ram Ki Paidi instead of venturing into the river, reducing risks. We maintain the channel regularly, and the water flow provides a cooling effect, making it a refreshing spot akin to a picnic destination during the summer," Tripathi said.

He added that the maintenance of Ram Ki Paidi continues as long as devotees visit the city, ensuring a clean and safe environment for all.

Devotees from far and wide expressed their delight at the experience. "We have come to Ayodhya with our entire family during Nautapa. It feels like enjoying a mini water park here."

Ram Ki Paidi is a popular spot located in Ayodhya, where there is a series of sacred ghats (steps leading to a water body) along the banks of the Saryu River. It is a significant pilgrimage site for Hindus, where devotees gather to take a holy dip, perform rituals, and offer prayers, particularly due to its association with Lord Rama, a Hindu god and the protagonist of the Ramayana. (ANI)

