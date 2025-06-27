Lucknow, Jun 26 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna on Thursday directed all police units in the state to deny permission for new Muharram processional routes or religious practices, and strictly enforce a ban on the display of weapons during processions.

The top police official also ordered preventive action against anti-social and communal elements and round-the-clock social media monitoring in the run-up to Muharram, which will be observed from June 27 to July 6.

In a detailed directive issued to all zonal additional director generals of police, commissioners of police, range inspector generals and deputy inspector generals, and district senior superintendents of police and superintendents of police, DGP Krishna laid out a comprehensive strategy to maintain law and order and communal harmony during the period, according to an official statement.

"All police stations have been instructed to review festival registers and ensure that no new tradition or route is allowed under any circumstances. In places where disputes have occurred in the past, police and revenue officials must jointly assess the situation and take early action to defuse tensions," it stated.

"Local officers have been told to personally visit sensitive locations and address concerns. Beat officers are required to identify potential flashpoints and relay information to senior officers, who must respond promptly on the ground," it added.

The DGP stressed that Anjumans and committees organising processions and Majlis must be registered and consulted in advance to ensure smooth coordination.

"Adequate police deployment has been mandated along all processional routes, with formations in the box pattern and supervision by gazetted officers," Krishna said.

Due to increased participation of women in Muharram gatherings, especially during pre-dawn hours, police have been asked to identify hotspots and ensure special deployment for their safety.

Police forces will carry out regular morning patrols and checks to ensure no objectionable posters or materials are placed in public. CCTV and drone surveillance has been ordered for all major events, and videography of gatherings is to be done to maintain transparency and accountability, the DGP said.

"In public spaces such as bus stands, railway stations, marketplaces and religious sites, security checks will be intensified. Bomb disposal squads, anti-terror units and sniffer dogs will be deployed as necessary," he directed.

He also stressed that traffic must not be disrupted under any circumstances, and suspicious vehicles must be checked at police barriers.

"Authorities have been asked to enforce the Motor Vehicles Act strictly," he noted.

A categorical ban has been issued against any public display of weapons during religious processions. Police have been instructed to take immediate legal action against violators carrying illegal arms.

Crowd-control equipment is to be kept ready at all commissionerate and district offices, with reserve police personnel stationed at designated points with helmets, body protectors and other riot gear.

The local intelligence units have been asked to remain alert and keep a close watch on the activities of undesirable elements. Information gathered through intelligence sources must be acted upon quickly with preventive measures.

"Police control rooms and sub-control rooms are to function efficiently with a robust mechanism for quick information-sharing and action. Social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X and WhatsApp will be closely monitored, and any misleading or provocative posts must be taken down immediately, followed by legal action against the originators," DGP Krishna said.

He also emphasised that all arrangements must be timely, coordinated and monitored at the highest levels to ensure a peaceful observance of Muharram across Uttar Pradesh.

