Lucknow, Mar 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar held a video conference with senior officials on Sunday to review the security and law and order situation ahead of the upcoming festivals, including Ramzan, Holi and Eid ul-Fitr.

As per a press statement, the meeting focused on reinforcing law and order across the state. Several critical points were discussed, with specific measures laid out to ensure peace, safety and security during the festivities.

Also Read | SEBI To Initiate 'Appropriate Legal Steps' To Challenge As Mumbai Court Orders FIR Against Ex-Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch.

The DGP asked the officials to make the intelligence system more vigilant, especially in tracking the activities of anti-social, undesirable and communal elements. The officers were advised to treat even the smallest piece of information seriously and take appropriate legal actions swiftly.

The meeting was attended by all Zonal Additional Director Generals of Police, Police Commissioners, Regional Inspectors General of Police, Deputy Inspectors General of Police, Senior Superintendents of Police, Superintendents of Police, and District in charges across the state.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 02 March 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

During the meeting, the DGP commended the dedication and exemplary behaviour of the officers and employees for their efforts in ensuring the smooth and safe conduct of the Maha Kumbh Mela-2025.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)