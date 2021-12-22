Firozabad (UP), Dec 22 (PTI) Police here have booked a District Urban Development Authority (DUDA) official for alleged misappropriation of funds for the 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana', officials said on Wednesday.

The FIR was registered on Tuesday against former project officer Anupam Garg on the directions of the district magistrate, they said.

Three instalments were to be paid to beneficiaries of the 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana' but Garg made payments more than three times. The instalments amounted to Rs 1.92 crore, project officer Subhash Veer Singh said.

The DUDA has realised most of the amount from 69 beneficiaries but Rs 53.36 lakh still need to be recovered, he said.

