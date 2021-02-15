Firozabad (UP), Feb 15 (PTI) Eight members of a gang were arrested with ganja worth Rs 2.50 crore in the international market, police said here on Monday.

The accused were nabbed with four quintals of ganja and three of them belonged to Odisha, SSP Ajay Kumar Pandey said.

They used to bring ganja from the Naxal-hit areas of Odisha and supplied it to foreign tourists in Mathura, the SSP said, adding that the contraband recovered from them cost Rs 2.50 crore in the international market.

Further investigation is on and more arrests will be made on the basis of information provided by them, the SSP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)