Bareilly (UP), Jun 30 (PTI) A 65-year-old man committed suicide after being allegedly harassed by money lenders here, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Chandrapal, a retired teacher of a primary school in Sanjarpur village under Meerganj police station, they added.

According to police, on Tuesday evening, Chandrapal was found lying in his farm following which his family members took him to the district hospital where he died on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Raj Kumar Agarwal said that the deceased has left a suicide note with names of the accused, and based on it action will be initiated.

The accused money lenders are being identified, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)