Kannauj (UP), Feb 12 (PTI) Pointing out that no major riot has taken place in Gujarat since the last two decades, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that voters in Uttar Pradesh have also realised that only the BJP government has the antidote for rioters and criminals.

Addressing an election rally here, he also hit out at "dynastic parties", saying after the first round of voting in Uttar Pradesh their leaders are sleepless and unable to dream anymore.

Also Read | Indian Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply for 756 posts in East Coast Railway RRC Bhubaneshwar at rrcbbs.org.in; Check Details here.

"While explaining democracy, it is said -- a government of the people, by the people, for-the-people. But, these extreme dynasts ('ghor pariwarvadis') have changed this. These people say - government of the family, by the family, for the family," Modi said.

Accusing the rival parties of failing to maintain law and order in UP when in power, Modi said, "I remember that the situation was the same in Gujarat once. Under the Congress rule, neither did the business flourish, nor did the people feel safe. Every year, there were riots and curfew. .. even on minor issues."

Also Read | Hijab Row: Samajwadi Party Leader Rubina Khan Issues Threat, Says Will Chop off Hands of Any Man Who Touches Their Hijab.

"Gujarat was caught in this 'dushchakra' (vicious circle) for a long time. When the people of Gujarat gave an opportunity to the BJP, circumstances started changing," Modi, who was the chief minister of the western state for 13 years, said.

He said the BJP government in Gujarat gave topmost priority to law and order due to which in the past two decades, there have been no major riots and all communities are working for the development of the state and the country.

"In the same way, in UP, it is the government of Yogi ji which can stop the mafia and the goons. The way government under the leadership of Yogi (Adityanath) has stopped the riots, we have to give it a permanent shape," he said.

"Peace is a pre-requisite for development. Therefore, UP is giving topmost priority to law and order. Even a common voter in UP is realising that only and only BJP government has the antidote to rioters and criminals," Modi said

Sharpening his attack on rivals, he said, "Those whose political foundation is based on crime, hooliganism and corruption, they can never improve.

"What type of candidates have been given tickets? Most of their candidates are history sheeters, and the situation is such that some are contesting elections from the jail itself."

Modi said his government gave constitutional status to the Other Backward Class (OBC) Commission which was pending for three decades.

"They (referring to UPA ) were in power, and SP was also a partner in that government.

"But, they never gave this right to the OBCs. It was after the Modi government came, we gave constitutional rights to the OBC, and fulfilled their demands," he said.

"Sabka saath, sabka vikas for the youth is reflected in our policy. The BJP government has also given 10 percent reservation facility to the poor of the general category," he said.

Modi was addressing a rally for the assembly constituencies in Kannauj, Farrukhabad, Etawah and Auraiya which are said to be "Samajwadi belt" and have a large OBC population. The assembly constituencies in this belt will go to vote in the third phase on February 20.

The prime minister went on to say, "The BJP government has decided to give reservation to them (OBC) in the seats in medical colleges which come under the quota of the Centre.

"Now, private medical colleges have to keep 50 percent of seats (reserved) like the government medical colleges. This will benefit the people from the lower and middle class," he said.

While earlier each district was known for its own mafia, now every district is known for its special product, he said referring to the BJP government's efforts to encourage businesses in the state. "The perfume of Kannauj has suffered due to dynasts. They have brought disrepute to the perfume trade by their corruption and black deeds. "They had linked the perfume with corruption. We are trying to make this perfume a global brand. We are working, so that the perfume of Kannauj can make its presence felt in the world," he said, alluding to raids on two perfume traders in which a huge amount of cash and jewellery was recovered recently.

Attempting to establish a direct connection with the people linked to animal husbandry, the prime minister said, "The work, which they (apparently pointing to SP) perceive as small, we see it as a solution for the progress of the poor.''

''We are concerned about those who have no land or have very little land. We are concerned about those sisters for whom animal husbandry is a medium of self-reliance and self-respect," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)