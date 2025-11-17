Pratapgarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 17 (ANI): An encounter broke out between the police and a pair of wanted miscreants near the canal in the Kodor Police Station area on Sunday, officials confirmed.

According to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shailendra Lal, the accused have been identified as Aditya and Deepak, both residents of Lakhanpur, Uttarakhand.

Also Read | Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Supreme Court To Hear PIL On Controlling Air Pollution Today As Stubble Burning and Stagnant Weather Conditions Continue To Push Air Quality Into ‘Severe’ Category.

"These criminals have more than a dozen cases registered against them and were preying on innocent passengers travelling by train and bus," ASP Lal said.

During the encounter, the police managed to overpower the suspects, recovering a pistol, a motorcycle, and a large number of items belonging to their victims.

Also Read | Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, November 17, 2025: Maruti Suzuki, Lupin and Kotak Mahindra Bank Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

"A pistol and a motorcycle were recovered, and the Aadhaar cards and other documents of their victims were recovered from them," ASP Lal said.

Earlier, an exchange of fire took place between Punjab Police and a group of miscreants in Amritsar late on the night of November 12, leaving one miscreant injured while two others were arrested. One accused, however, managed to escape and is currently on the run, police said.

According to officials, the incident occurred during a late-night patrol when the police intercepted a suspicious vehicle near the outskirts of Amritsar. On being stopped, the occupants allegedly opened fire at the police team, prompting the personnel to retaliate.

"During the encounter, one of the miscreants sustained bullet injuries and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable. Two of his accomplices were apprehended on the spot, while one managed to flee under the cover of darkness," said a senior police officer.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the accused were involved in several cases of robbery and extortion in the region. The police recovered firearms, live cartridges, and a stolen motorcycle from their possession. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)