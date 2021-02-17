Ballia (UP), Feb 17 (PTI) Police here on Wednesday registered an FIR against 55 people including a former Samajwadi Party MLA and district president for blocking traffic during a protest, officials said.

The protesters demonstrated at Sonbarsa crossing on Tuesday to demand compensation for one Sunil Kumar who died in a road accident on January 24, affecting traffic movement for over four hours, Station House Officer (SHO), Bairia, Sanjay Tripathi said.

An FIR has been registered against 25 named people, including former SP MLA Subhash Yadav and district president Rajmangal Yadav, and 30 unidentified people, he said.

