Raipur, Oct 3 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said he will visit Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh on Monday where eight people were killed after violence erupted during a farmers' protest.

Also Read | Drugs on Cruise Ship Case: NCB Looking at Bollywood Connection After Arresting Eight Youngsters, Including Aryan Khan, Over Consumption of Illegal Drugs.

Baghel, who has been made senior observer by the Congress for the UP Assembly polls scheduled next year, tweeted in Hindi that he, as a farmer, understood their pain and would be visiting Lakhimpur to express solidarity.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh PGECET Answer Key 2021 Released, Candidates Can View The Answer Key Online at sche.ap.gov.in.

In another tweet, he targeted the BJP by saying those in power in UP would not be able to suppress the voices of farmers in this manner.

Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo too lashed out at the BJP and called the incident "murder in cold blood".

This deserves highest lawful punishment for both the guilty and the instigators, Singh Deo tweeted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)