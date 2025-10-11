Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 11 (ANI): A fire broke out in a hotel in Ghaziabad's Rajendra Nagar Sector-2 on Friday evening, officials said.

According to Gautam Buddha Nagar Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Pradeep Chaube, the fire service received the alert at around 7:10 pm.

Four fire trucks from different stations were sent to the location, and the fire was completely extinguished after one to one-and-a-half hours of work.

No injuries or loss of life were reported in the incident.

"Around 7.10 pm, the fire service unit received information from the control room that a fire had broken out in a hotel in Rajendra Nagar Sector-2. Taking action, we dispatched four fire trucks from different stations to the scene... We started extinguishing the fire there and completely doused it after about one to one and a half hours. There are no reports of any injuries or loss of life in this incident," Pradeep Chaube said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

