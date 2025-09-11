Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 11 (ANI): A fire broke out in the luggage coach of the Purnea Special Train in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Thursday.

The fire was controlled after the firefighting efforts of UP Police and the fire brigade.

The train resumed its journey after the luggage coach was detached.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

