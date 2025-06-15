Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): A total of five people died in a road accident near Amethi at the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh; meanwhile, one person was injured. The incident took place on the Purvanchal Expressway 59.700 when a vehicle carrying dead bodies from Lucknow towards the Ghazipur-Bihar road met with an accident.

Officials from the Shukul Bazaar police station reached the accident spot, whereas the injured has been sent to the hospital for further treatment.

"Five people died in a road accident on the Purvanchal Expressway in Amethi. More details awaited", Sub Inspector Abhinesh Kumar, Shukul Bazar Police Station said in his statement.

More details are awaited on the matter.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his grief over the Amethi road accident and has taken cognisance of the matter. CM Yogi has ordered the officials to provide necessary treatment to the injured in the road accident and has wished for their speedy recovery.

On May 31, in a tragic incident, five people lost their lives when a car returning from a wedding procession lost control and crashed near Majhila Police Station in Hardoi district in the early hours of Saturday, officials reported.

Police swiftly arrived at the scene and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital, where six individuals are currently undergoing treatment. Doctors declared five others dead on arrival.

According to the police, postmortem and Panchayatnama proceedings have been initiated.CO Shahabad Anuj Kumar said, "While returning from the wedding procession, a car lost control and crashed near the Police Station Majhila. Police immediately reached the spot and took the injured to the hospital. Five people were declared dead by the doctors. Six people are being treated in the hospital. Police are carrying out the postmortem and Panchayatnama proceedings." (ANI)

