Lucknow, Oct 17 (PTI) A special court on Monday sent former Mahoba superintendent of police Manilal Patidar to judicial custody till October 31 in connection with a case of alleged extortion from truck drivers.

Special Prevention of Corruption Act Court Judge Lokesh Varun passed the order. Patidar, who was absconding for the past two years, had filed an application for surrender in the case on October 15 and the court had sought report from Kotwali police, Mahoba on it.

Patidar, a suspended Indian Police Services officer who had been evading arrest in connection with the death of a Mahoba businessman, had on October 15 surrendered in a court here, and was sent to jail till October 17.

As regards to the extortion case, PP Pandey Infrastructure Pvt Ltd director Nitish Pandey had lodged an FIR with Kotwali police, Mahoba, against Patidar and other cops alleging that they used to demand extortion from his truck drivers.

Mahoba businessman Indrakant Tripathi had died under mysterious circumstances in 2020. Patidar is also accused of taking bribe from Tripathi.

It is alleged that before his death, Tripathi had released a video in which he had expressed the apprehension of his murder by Patidar. Day after the video surfaced on social media, Tripathi was shot under suspicious circumstances. He died five days after being shot while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kanpur.

A case was lodged by Tripathi's brother Ravikant on September 11, 2020 at Kabrai police station in Mahoba. The FIR said that in June 2020, Patidar had demanded a bribe of Rs 6 lakh per month from Tripathi.

The UP government later suspended Patidar and announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest.

