Deoria (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 30 (ANI): A woman and her three children, including a 11-month-old, died in Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday morning due to a gas cylinder explosion, an official said.

The deceased were identified as Aarti (40), Kundan (11), Aanchal (12) and Trupti (11 months old).

According to District Magistrate of Deoria, Akhand Pratap Singh, "an unfortunate incident took place."

"In Dumri village, a woman was cooking in the kitchen. Because of a cylinder blast, the woman and her three children have lost their lives. Compensation as per the rules will be provided," the Deoria DM said.

Singh said that the cylinder caught fire and exploded while the 40-year-old was making tea in the morning.

This accident happened to Shiv Shankar's family in Dumri village, Bhaluani police station area of Deoria.

Shiv Shankar is the husband of Aarti, who is the only one left among the five members of the family.

As soon as information about the incident was received, District Magistrate Akhand Pratap Singh, Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma and the forensic team reached the spot and started investigating the matter.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

