Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 22 (ANI): Lucknow Police, in an encounter, killed one accused of gang rape and murder of a woman near Malihabad area, official said on Saturday.

The woman was en route to her brother's house in Chinhat, when the accused took the wrong route to the Malihabad area where she was raped and murdered, police said.

The police had already arrested the other accused, Dinesh Kumar Dwivedi, however Ajay Dwivedi absconded from the spot. Police had announced a Rs 1 lakh bounty on him.

The police on Friday evening received information from an informer that Ajay was about to flee from Lucknow. Police established a checking post near Devam Hotel and spotted the accused around 9:30 pm, DCP Vishwajeet Srivastava said.

"When an attempt was made to stop a suspect riding a motorcycle, he tried to flee, but his motorcycle skidded... He fired at the police. Police fired in self-defence," DCP Vishwajeet Srivastava said.

The accused was then taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, DCP added. (ANI)

