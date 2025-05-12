Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 12 (ANI): In a significant step towards establishing Uttar Pradesh as an 'Advanced and Industrial State' and achieving the goal of a 'One Trillion Dollar Economy,' Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government has introduced a new scheme to promote eco-friendly industrial units.

According to a press release, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has launched this initiative to facilitate the establishment of industrial units in the authorised areas of Gautam Buddh Nagar and Bulandshahr districts.

Under the new scheme, 55 industrial plots in Sectors 29, 32, and 33 will be allocated. As stated in the release, this move is expected to accelerate the development of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Area (Phase-1) and expedite the implementation of the Master Plan-2041.

The scheme specifically targets non-polluting industries, enabling the establishment of toy, apparel, and furniture parks, units under the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative, and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Over 240 types of non-polluting industries are eligible to set up units under this scheme.

The scheme's application process has begun and will continue until May 29. Of the 55 plots, 50 are up to 8,000 square meters, starting from 300 square meters. Larger plots are designated for toy parks, apparel parks, and general industrial use. The largest plot, located in Sector 32 (Plot No. 68A), measures 17,020 square meters. The reserved price for the plots starts at Rs 64.16 lakh, with the premium for the largest plot set at Rs 22.91 crore.

The scheme will allocate plots for various categories, including apparel and toy parks, handicrafts, ODOP units, furniture manufacturing parks, MSMEs, and general industrial use. Industries under the general category, such as pulse mills, X-ray machine manufacturing, and telecommunication equipment production, will also be eligible.

The allocation of all plots will be conducted through an e-auction process, which is expected to be completed in the first week of July. Notably, only plots receiving three or more valid bids will be included in the e-auction.

Plots with single bids will not be allocated, and in such cases, the Earnest Money Deposit (EMD), processing fees, and other charges will be refunded to the applicants. (ANI)

