Ghaziabad (UP), Oct 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Sunday said women are playing a vital role to curb the dowry system and other such regressive tradition prevailing in society for a long time.

Women empowerment will become successful when they will concentrate on the education of their children, he said.

Patel distributed kits to 181 anganwadi centres at a private institute at Mohan Nagar.

She gave out Rs 2.83 crore worth of cheques to 11,000 members of self help groups (SHGs).

During her visit to the district jail, the Governor provided 3 LED lights and five computers for the barracks of women inmates for skill development, an official said.

