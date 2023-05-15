Lucknow, May 15 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has appointed 105 'Udyami Mitras' to address and resolve issues faced by investors in the state, officials said on Monday.

All 105 candidates will be deployed at districts, Invest UP office and headquarters, they said.

The 'Udyami Mitras' were selected after a written test and interview to expedite the implementation of investment proposals worth Rs 35 lakh crore received by the state government through the UP Global Investors Summit 2023.

The process of their appointment has been completed by Invest UP, the nodal organisation working under the Department of Infrastructure and Industrial Development.

According to officials, of 105 posts, 70 are for different districts, 10 posts for the Invest UP office and 25 for Industrial Development Authorities.

All these have been selected for one year and this time limit can be extended if needed, they added.

