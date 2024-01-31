Lucknow, Jan 31 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday appointed Director General, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar as the acting director general of police.

Kumar, will replace present acting Director General of Police Vijay Kumar, who is retiring on Wednesday.

"Prashant Kumar has been appointed as acting DGP of Uttar Pradesh," a senior official told PTI.

