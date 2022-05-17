Lucknow, May 17 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing eight years as the Member of Parliament from Varanasi.

Referring to Modi's Lucknow visit on Monday, the state cabinet also expressed its "heartfelt gratitude" to him for coming to the state capital, interacting with ministers and guiding them, an official spokesperson said.

"The state cabinet praised the PM for completing eight years as Varanasi MP and congratulated him for giving successful leadership to the country," an official spokesperson said here.

The PM had on Monday arrived in Lucknow after his Nepal visit and held a meeting with the state cabinet.

